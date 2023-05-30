ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Lark Hall in Albany has announced they will be hosting Bob Mould for a performance on his solo electric tour. The concert is scheduled for October 17.

Mould, originally known for his work with rock bands Hüsker Dü and Sugar, has had a prolific solo career, releasing 15 studio albums of his own. The evening will also feature special guest Jason Narducy, long-time bassist in Mould’s touring trio.

Lark Hall is located at 351 Hudson Ave, Albany, NY. The show is set to begin at 8 p.m.

Tickets to this event are available online.