Bobby Bones and The Raging Idiots to play the NYS Fair August 20

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Bobby Bones and The Raging Idiots will take the Chevy Park State Friday, August 20, at 2 p.m.
The New York Times bestselling author is also the host of ‘Breaking Bobby Bones’ on National Geographic
“This year, we’re opening the Fair’s concert season with laughter. After all we’ve been through, it will be great to be together again and enjoy a laugh. I’m looking forward to a fun show to start our comeback year,” said Troy Waffner, Fair Director.
Shows announced to date include:
|Date
|Chevy Park 2pm
|Chevy Park 8 pm
|Chevy Court 2 pm
|Chevy Court 7 pm
|August 20
|Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots
|Nas
|LOCASH
|August 21
|98 Degrees
|RATT
|August 22
|Brothers Osborne
|August 23
|Foreigner
|Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra.
|Bishop Briggs
|August 24
|Train
|The Spinners
|Dire Straits Legacy
|August 25
|Jameson Rodgers
|REO Speedwagon
|Russell Dickerson
|August 26
|Bell Biv Devoe
|Three Dog Night
|August 27
|Sister Sledge
|Melissa Etheridge
|August 28
|The Beach Boys
|Great White/Vixen
|August 29
|Noah Cyrus
|Dropkick Murphys
|Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes
|August 30
|Justin Moore
|Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
|Grandson
|August 31
|Halestorm
|Oak Ridge Boys
|Jamey Johnson
|September 1
|Sheena Easton
|Blue Oyster Cult
|September 2
|Starship w/Mickey Thomas
|September 3
|Uncle Kracker
|September 4
|Cold War Kids
|September 5
|Jesse McCartney
|The Mavericks
|September 6
|Resurrection, a Journey Tribute
All concerts are free with the purchase of a $3 Fair admission ticket.