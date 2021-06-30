Bobby Bones and The Raging Idiots to play the NYS Fair August 20

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Bobby Bones and The Raging Idiots will take the Chevy Park State Friday, August 20, at 2 p.m.

The New York Times bestselling author is also the host of ‘Breaking Bobby Bones’ on National Geographic

“This year, we’re opening the Fair’s concert season with laughter. After all we’ve been through, it will be great to be together again and enjoy a laugh. I’m looking forward to a fun show to start our comeback year,” said Troy Waffner, Fair Director.

Shows announced to date include:

Date Chevy Park 2pm Chevy Park 8 pm Chevy Court 2 pm Chevy Court 7 pm August 20 Bobby Bones & The Raging Idiots Nas LOCASH August 21 98 Degrees RATT August 22 Brothers Osborne August 23 Foreigner Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra. Bishop Briggs August 24 Train The Spinners Dire Straits Legacy August 25 Jameson Rodgers REO Speedwagon Russell Dickerson August 26 Bell Biv Devoe Three Dog Night August 27 Sister Sledge Melissa Etheridge August 28 The Beach Boys Great White/Vixen August 29 Noah Cyrus Dropkick Murphys Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes August 30 Justin Moore Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone Grandson August 31 Halestorm Oak Ridge Boys Jamey Johnson September 1 Sheena Easton Blue Oyster Cult September 2 Starship w/Mickey Thomas September 3 Uncle Kracker September 4 Cold War Kids September 5 Jesse McCartney The Mavericks September 6 Resurrection, a Journey Tribute

All concerts are free with the purchase of a $3 Fair admission ticket.