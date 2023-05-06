FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — They may have not known it, but those who attended Rylee Bartlett’s calling hours Friday saw a flower arrangement that didn’t come from a florist.

A vase of pink roses was put together by Rylee’s classmates from cosmetology class.

Working with the CiTi BOCES agriculture teacher, the students put together the bouquet. Each wrote a message to Rylee on glass stones that were added to the vase.

The photos of the vase were shared with NewsChannel 9 by Rylee’s cosmetology teacher, Diane Kuklinski.

She said: “BOCES is a little bit unique, where there’s a bunch of students from all over Oswego County that are grieving. I’m honored to be able to help them through that.”

Kuklinski has been helping her students grieve since she shared the sad news with her class on Monday.

She said: “I have to be strong for these students… I want them to have a shoulder to cry on.”