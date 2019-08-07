Bodies found in Canada believed to be teen suspects wanted for multiple murders, police say

Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, both of Port Alberni, British Columbia, are pictured in these undated handout photos. (Royal Canadian Mounted Police)

Two bodies found in Canada are believed to be of the two teen suspects wanted for multiple murders, officials said at a press conference on Wednesday.

“At 10am this morning, Manitoba RCMP officers located the bodies of two males, believed to be the BC suspects, near the shoreline of the Nelson River (approx 8km from the burnt vehicle),” the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement on Twitter.

“The search is over,” officials said.

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, were wanted on Canada-wide warrants for second-degree murder in connection with the death of a man whose body was found along a highway near Dease Lake in northwest Canada on July 19.

The teens’ truck camper was found in flames about 1.2 miles away from the body, identified as 64-year-old Leonard Dyck of Vancouver, according to police.

An undated handout photo made available by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) shows 64 year old Leonard Dyck from Vancouver, British Colombia, Canada.more +

The teens, both Canadian, were also considered suspects in the shooting deaths of 24-year-old American Chynna Deese and her 23-year-old Australian boyfriend, Lucas Fowler, whose bodies were discovered July 15 along a highway near Liard Hot Springs, also in northwest Canada.

PHOTO:In this undated photo provided by the Deese family of Chynna Deese, 23-year-old Australian Lucas Fowler, left, and 24-year-old American girlfriend Chynna Deese poses for a selfie.more +

Canadian police had sent divers into a river over the weekend to search for signs of two teenage boys and discovered “several items” along the bank of the Nelson River, as well as a damaged aluminum boat, while conducting a helicopter search over Canada’s northeast Manitoba province on Friday afternoon. Those items, which police confirmed are “directly linked to the suspects,” were located six miles from where a burning vehicle belonging to the teens was found two weeks ago, police said.

After the discovery, “specialized RCMP teams begin searching nearby high-probability areas, leading officers to the discovery of the two male bodies, in the dense brush, within 1 km from where the items were found,” police said.

Autopsies will be conducted to officially identify the remains and determine cause of death.