Body found in garage identified as missing Rochester man

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say a body found in a garage over the weekend has been identified as a missing local man.

Samuel Ortiz, 39 of Rochester, was reported missing after he was last seen on around 2:30 a.m. on July 7 in the area of East Avenue and Alexander Street.

One week later, on Saturday, July 13, police received a report of a deceased body found in a garage on Lakeview Park, on the city’s northwest side. Tuesday morning officials announced the body had been identified as Ortiz.

A few days after he was reported missing, around 12:30 a.m. on July 9, Ortiz’s SUV was found engulfed in flames in Florida.

This case is still under investigation and the RPD Major Crimes Unit is working closely with authorities in Florida.

Officials ask that anyone who observed Ortiz or his vehicle between July 7th and July 9th to contact 911.