SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A body was found in the Syracuse Inner Harbor on Thursday, April 6.

The Syracuse Police Department got called to the Inner Harbor around 11:38 a.m. after getting reports from Onondaga County 911 dispatch of a body washed up in the harbor off Solar Street.

When officers arrived, they confirmed it was a body and blocked off the area to the public.

Syracuse Police told NewsChannel 9 that there is no threat to the public.

This investigation is ongoing.