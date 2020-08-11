Body of ‘Miss Molly’ identified as Robin Ann Green of LA

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Saline County Sheriff’s Office says a woman’s body that was unidentified for 34 years and came to be known as “Miss Molly” has been identified as Robin Ann Green, 28, from Los Angeles.

Sheriff Roger Soldan said Green’s identity has been confirmed through DNA and dental records. Last July, the body of “Miss Molly” was exhumed so that samples could be obtained for DNA testing.

He said Robin Ann Green was married to Michael Lewis Green in 1985. The couple went to Minnesota in December of 1985 to visit Robin’s 4 children who lived there with her ex-husband.

The Minnesota relatives last saw Robin on December 28, 1985.

She was found dead in Mulberry Creek along Interstate 70 in Saline County on January 25, 1986. Authorities investigated her death as a homicide. No one was arrested in connection to the case.

In 2017, Minnesota encouraged people with missing relatives to submit DNA for a database. One of Robin’s daughters, now an adult, submitted DNA. That is what “Miss Molly’s” DNA was matched with to finally get the body identified.

The resulting DNA profile was entered in the FBI Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), and in late February, the sheriff’s office was notified that a possible familial match was obtained. After further examination, the sheriff’s office said the match provided positive identification through dental records.

The sheriff says they are still trying to solve Robin’s murder. Her husband Michael died in 2007. The sheriff said the husband has not been ruled out.

The sheriff says they are requesting old records about Robin and Michael and they are trying to locate anyone who knew the couple.

For Salina native Ricky Tebrugge, he said eight years ago he started a Facebook page about her to help bring awareness.

“This has been a long time coming, and I’m really glad that it’s coming,” said Ricky Tebrugge. “It just sticks in the back of your mind, are they ever going to find out who she is, are they ever going to find out who the perpetrator was?”

He has been following the case since he heard about it in 1986, he said it’s about time they know her name.

She’s literally buried just up the street from my apartment from where I live right now and so I’ve made trips over there and dusted off her little jane doe marker,” he said. “The next piece would be to take that information and they can tie it back to who she was involved with that did this to her.”

There will be a press conference on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the Saline County Sheriff’s Office on the case.

