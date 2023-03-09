SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Jim Boeheim threw a wave when asked if had a message for fans after he arrived back on the Syracuse University campus Wednesday night.

The wave was his substitute for taking questions about the end of his career, announced just hours earlier.

Boeheim got into his car, alongside his wife, Juli, and daughter, Jamie.

Boeheim and the somber team pulled into the Carmello Anthony Center parking lot around 10:30pm, about eight hours after the end to their season and five hours after Syracuse University announced Boeheim would no longer coach the team.

The announcement came less than three hours after the team’s loss to Wake Forest in Round 2 of the ACC Tournament which was followed by Boeheim’s confusing post-game remarks without clarity about his future.

The comments, sources tell NewsChannel 9, resulted in the university making the formal transition days before initially planned.

Boeheim’s replacement, Adrian Autry, didn’t acknowledge a question asked of him as he walked to his car.

The Syracuse University Athletics Department hasn’t said when Autry will speak for the first time as head coach.