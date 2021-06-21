Boeheim’s Army earns a 3-seed in the 2021 The Basketball Tournament

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Basketball Tournament (TBT) unveiled their bracket for the 2021 tournament Monday and Boeheim’s Army snagged a 3-seed.

Boeheim’s Army will take on the 14-seed, Force of Seoul, in the team’s first-round game on Saturday, July 24 at 12 pm ET. If Boeheim’s Army advances to the second round, they will face the winner of The OverLooked (Murray State alumni) and HEARTFIRE on Monday, July 26 at 7 p.m.

🚨 THE TBT 2021 BRACKET 🚨



Games tip-off July 16 live on the @espn family of networks! pic.twitter.com/iKtGLZPk9q — TBT (@thetournament) June 21, 2021

The third and final games of the Illinois Regional will take place on Wednesday, July 28. TV broadcast information will be announced soon.

Two teams will advance from each of TBT’s four regionals to compete in Championship Weekend in Dayton, Ohio at UD Arena. Quarterfinals games will be played on July 31, and semifinals on August 1. The TBT Championship game will be August 3, where one player will hit a shot during the Elam Ending to win his team $1 million.