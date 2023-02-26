FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Due to a disruption in the treatment process at a local water plant, the Chautauqua County Health Department has issued a boil water order for all residents and users of Fredonia Water until further notice.

According to the Chautauqua County Executive’s office, the water could contain harmful microbes. Alternatively, bottled water can also be used in lieu of boiled water.

Water used for drinking, cooking, making ice or coffee, hand-washing dishes, and brushing teeth must be boiled to kill any bacteria. This does not apply to home dishwashers that reach a temperature of 170° Fahrenheit and have a full dry cycle. Water may be used for bathing or showering, so long as it is not ingested. It is also safe for laundry.

Per the county, actions are being taken to correct the problem as soon as possible, with an expected lift date set at Feb. 28, should all go as planned. The village will collect water samples on consecutive days to insure the water is safe once the treatment process is restored.

The Village of Fredonia does not supply water to people outside village boundaries. Anyone with questions has been asked to call the village at (716) 679-2307 or the Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services at (716) 753-4481.

