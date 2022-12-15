UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Boilermaker Race officials are already looking towards the summer, and the race will change the first change that Boilermaker nation needs to be aware of relates to our registration launch. Priority registration will open earlier on Monday, Jan. at 10 am and will run through Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 11:59 pm. Open registration begins Wednesday, Feb 1 at 10 am until race caps are met or until Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

“The reason for that change is really simple having that couple more months on the front end provides us a degree of certainty in terms of the number of registrants we’re going to have and obviously greatly assists us in our planning efforts,” said Mark Donovan, Boilermaker President.

Race caps will be reduced to reflect where the market is currently at for road races.

“The 15k is going to be capped at 8,500, is going to be capped at 3,500 hundred, and an event cap on 12,000,” said Donovan.

This year the course will have a temporary detour, an aspect of the race that has not been altered in 25 years. Road construction along Champlin Ave between Caroline street and Whitesboro street in Yorkville will slightly alter the race course near the eight-mile mark of the race. runners will turn right onto Caroline Street and then left onto Kellog Ave in Yorkville before turning onto Whitesboro street for the traditional final stretch to the finish line.

“So we’ll be making changes at the start lines the 15k start will be moved North on Culver Ave and the 5k start will move east on Burrstone. This will also change all of our mile markers except for mile number 9 because our mile markers are permanent because our mile markers are permanent we can’t really change those we will be covering those up before race day and putting temporary ones out there,” said Jim Stasaitis, Boilermaker Race Director.

If you’re looking to take part in any of the 2023 Boilermaker events head to www. boilermaker.com.