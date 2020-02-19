ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Pictures and videos of a pigeon that can’t fly and a puppy that can’t walk, cuddling like best friends, are going viral internationally, and they are being cared for right in Rochester.
The Mia Foundation, a rescue organization based in Rochester that rehabilitates animals, has been posting pictures and videos of Herman and Lundy the past few days, and the super sweet shots are getting acclaim from all around the world.
When Lundy arrived at the Mia Foundation on January 16, he weighed just six ounces at four weeks old. The chihuahua puppy can’t use his back legs.
Herman, a pigeon who suffered neurological damage more than a year ago, can’t fly.
An unlikely pair, with an uncommon bond, getting attention from all corners of the globe.
If you’re feeling inspired by this story, click here to find out how you can donate to The Mia Foundation.
LATEST STORIES:
- Bond between puppy that can’t walk, pigeon that can’t fly captures hearts around the world
- Aid for Puerto Rico following devastating earthquakes could be in jeopardy
- Trump administration sues California over law banning for-profit prisons
- UAlbany honors Toni Morrison with special exhibit
- Blaney’s attempted push of Newman led to violent crash
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.