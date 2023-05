SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Boom Babies is donating dresses to Syracuse City High School’s students for the upcoming prom season!

There are two opportunities to pick up that perfect gown.

Students can pick out dresses during these times:

Saturday, May 6 from 12 p.m. through 5 p.m.

Monday, May 15 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

You can find the dresses in all sizes, styles an colors at Dr. Edwin E Weeks Elementary School.