TOWN OF WEBB, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Town of Webb Police have reported that a Boonville man was charged after allegedly submerging a boat while under the influence of alcohol with multiple people on board on July 31st.

Around 7:44 pm on Sunday, officers with the Town of Webb & Inlet Police, and Old Forge Fire and Ambulance responded to 4th Lake near the entrance to 3rd Lake Channel after receiving reports that a pontoon jet/boat had overturned and was partially submerged.

On the scene, it was learned that the owner of the boat, 30-year-old Dylan T Lyon was allegedly intoxicated and operating the boat with a blood alcohol content level of .08% or greater with 6 passengers in the water.

There have been no reported injuries at this time, but all the passengers involved were evaluated by emergency responders at the scene.

Lyon was issued appearance tickets to appear in front of the Town of Webb Court on August 11th and was then released.