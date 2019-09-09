Boonville man charged with murder, State Police investigating triple stabbing

BOONVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) State Police are investigating a homicide after three people were stabbed in the village of Boonville early Saturday morning.

Troopers along with Deputies from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Summit Street around 4:00 a.m. after a domestic call.

When Troopers arrived, they found Cy Platt, 31, of Boonville lying on the back porch with multiple stab wounds to his head and neck area. Platt was taken by helicopter to Upstate University Hospital where he later died.

Two other victims, a 31-year-old man who was stabbed in the arm and a 62-year-old man who was stabbed in the neck. Both victims were transported to St. Elizabeth’s hospital in Utica. They were treated and released.

A fourth man, Brennan J. Iseneker, 30, of Sauquoit, was arrested by deputies at the home.

Iseneker is charged with 2nd-degree murder and assault and is being held in the Oneida County Jail.

Law enforcement continues to investigate a cause.

The Boonville Fire Department and Boonville Ambulance also assisted at the scene.