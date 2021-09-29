Booster shots will be made available to Oneida County residents later this week

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Oneida County will provide COVID-19 booster shots to residents this Thursday, Sept 30, and Friday, Oct 1.

Residents are eligible for the booster if they received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine more than six months ago, and if they fit in at least one of the following categories: are 65 years or older, resident of a long term care facility, are 50-64 years old and are at a high risk of severe COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions, 18-49 years old and at high risk of severe COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions or are 18-64 years old whose job puts them at high risk for covid-19.

“It really is a little wider than it seems it’s just trying to look at ways in which we are able to get the most vaccines out to the people that really want it and need it immediately,” – Anthony Picente, Oneida County Executive, said.

Only individuals who have received the Pfizer vaccine are eligible to receive their booster shots, individuals who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine are not currently eligible, but may be in the near future.

“Our expectation based on talking to the state and the state health department is that sometime soon Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be in the next grouping,” Picente said.

The vaccination pods will be held at Griffiss International Airport in Rome on Thursday, Sept 30 and at Mohawk Valley Community College Jorgensen Center in Utica on Friday, Oct 1. County residents must bring their COVID-19 vaccine card or Excelsior pass with proof of previous Pfizer vaccine. Those who do not have either form of vaccination proof should contact the Oneida County Health Department at 315-798-5431 before their appointment.