SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You can help out Honor Flight Syracuse with its next mission to Washington by donating bottles and cans.

“For every bottle or can that comes in TOMRA donates six cents to Honor Flight Syracuse,” Honor Flight Syracuse Communications Director Dan Cummings said. “Twice a year Honor Flight Syracuse takes plane loads of veterans to visit the memorials in Washington dedicated to their honor and the only way we can do that is with private fundraising so this is huge.”

Honor Flight Syracuse collected more than one hundred thousand cans Saturday.

“Thousands of dollars being raised in one day and we sure hope they’ll be thousands more on Sunday to help the veterans get to Washington,” Cummings said. “These flights they take are absolutely free, there’s no charge to the veteran or their guardians and all we want to do is make sure they have a chance to be recognized and honored.”

Bottles and Cans can be dropped off on April 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the parking lot of Destiny USA.

If you cannot make it to Destiny USA, TOMRA will accept bottles and cans through April 17 at its various bottle and can centers.

Honor Flight Syracuse’s next mission is on April 22.