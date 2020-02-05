Box left on lawn didn’t contain puppies, but bear cubs

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — When a box showed up on a Camden County lawn in late January, the person who called it in thought it contained two puppies snuggling in blankets.
But on closer inspection, the Camden deputies who responded discovered these were no puppies — they were bear cubs!
Camden County Sheriff Kevin Jones says the cubs were found on January 28 at the home in the 300 block of North River Road in Camden.
It’s still unclear who left the box, and how the cubs got separated from their mom, but Jones says the cubs were taken to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro by the North Carolina National Wildlife Resources Commission.
The zoo hasn’t shared any updates on the bears at this time, but we’ll be sure to check in on the cubs to see how they’re doing.
