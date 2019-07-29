Box Tops for Education program now going digital

(WFLA) – The Box Tops for Education program is now going digital with a new mobile app which will allow parents and families to earn cash for their student’s school with the simple push of a button.

The overall goal is to modernize the program in order to fit the needs of today’s families and to bring in the next generation of supporters to ensure schools continue to get the funding they need.

As of now, you can earn Box Tops by purchasing products with the new Box Tops label, scanning your receipt with the new Box Tops app and earn 10 cents per participating product.

After the receipt is scanned, cash will automatically be added to a school’s earnings online.

You can download the app via the iTunes App Store or Google Play store.

During the programs transitioning process to a digital format, shoppers can still find traditional Box Tops clips on product packaging. All Box Tops will be accepted until they expire and people can even “double dip” throughout the transition by submitting the traditional Box Tops clips to their coordinator at school and by scanning their receipt.

The Box Tops program has raised more than $913 million for over 70,000 schools over the last 23 years.