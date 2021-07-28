Boy Scout chaperone accused of placing hidden cameras in bathrooms at camp

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KTVI) — A Washington state man is accused of secretly hiding cameras in bathrooms and showers during a recent trip to a summer camp for Boy and Girl Scouts.

David Nelson, 39, arrived at the S Bar F Scout Ranch at Camp Gamble in Farmington, Missouri, on July 18 as a chaperone for a scout troop from St. Louis County, according to the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.

On Friday, cameras were discovered in two of the camp bathroom and shower areas, and Nelson is accused of placing them there.

Six juvenile males have been identified as victims in the case. However, detectives suspect there could be more.

The sheriff’s department said 18 Greater St. Louis Area Council troops were present at Camp Gamble during that time.

The St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Nelson with nine counts of invasion of privacy, two counts of first-degree promoting child pornography and four counts of second-degree promoting child pornography.

He was jailed on a $500,000 cash-only bond.

Anyone who attended Camp Gamble at the S Bar F Scout Ranch between July 18 and July 23 and believes they may be a victim is encouraged to call the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.