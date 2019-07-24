Brandon Clark Indicted For Murder Of Bianca Devins

An Oneida County Grand Jury has Brandon Clark, 21, of Cicero, on one count of Second Degree Murder, in connection with the death of Bianca Devins, 17, of Utica. Clark is accused of intentionally killing Devins in the early morning hours of July 14, 2019.

Next step for Clark will be to be arraigned in Oneida County Court, which has been set for Monday. Oneida County District Attorney Scott McNamara says that his office will prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law and will not be offering any plea deal.

Clark is accused of causing the death of Devins, using a knife, and then posting photos of the deceased on social media. It was those postings that caused social media followers of Devins to report the incident to police. Utica police say that Clark, himself, called 911 to report an incident on Poe Street in East Utica. When police arrived, Clark began to stab himself in the neck and took digital photos of himself to be posted on social media.