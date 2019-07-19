Brandon Clark released from hospital, goes to jail

Utica Police report that Brandon Clark, the man charged with the murder of Bianca Devins, has been released from St. Elizabeth Hospital in Utica and transferred to the Oneida County Jail.

Oneida County District Attorney Scott McNamara says that the next step would be to present the case to an Oneida County Grand Jury. If indicted by the Grand Jury, Clark would be arraigned once again on charges brought in that indictment.

Clark, 21, from the Bridgeport/Cicero area, is accused of killing Devins sometime Sunday morning. He posted photos of the deceased on Instagram. Clark attempted to harm himself Sunday morning when Utica Police responded to an attempt to locate call on Poe Street in East Utica. It was there that police also found the body of Devins.