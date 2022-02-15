GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The music is back in town. Cool Insuring Arena in downtown Glens Falls announced rock band Breaking Benjamin is coming in April, making the venue’s first live concert since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Breaking Benjamin is coming to Glens Falls on Tuesday, April 26. The group will be joined by Seether, Starset and Lacey Sturm. Tickets are being sold through LiveNation, going live this Friday, Feb. 18.

Breaking Benjamin is a Pennsylvania-based rock group, first founded in 1999. While they haven’t visited Cool Insuring Arena by that name, they played with Three Days Grace in 2007, when the arena was still known as the Glens Falls Civic Center.

The last live music hosted at Cool Insuring Arena was rock group A Day to Remember in August 2019. King Crimson was set to play a show in early 2020, which was called off in the early weeks of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cool Insuring Arena ceased requiring coronavirus face masks earlier this month, after New York Gov. Kathy Hochul lifted the state mandate instated in December 2021. Individual events like concerts, that are run by outside organizations, have the option to enforce their own mask or proof of vaccination requirements as seen fit. The announcement made no mention of any such requirement.