CAPITAL REGION, N.Y.(NEWS10) – Governor Kathy Hochul signed 10 new laws in action for 2023 and five of those are taking effect today, January 1.

The new year is bringing in good news for minimum wage earners. The new wage outside of New York City, Long Island and Westchester County will jump from $13.20 an hour to $14.20 an hour. Assemblymember Pat Fahy says the wage increase is a good start.

“That’s important because the gas tax has expired will be looking at that and we are going to look at what more we can do on minimum wage,” said Fahy.

Yet, some New York legislators would like to see the wage increase to more than $20 an hour by 2026.

Siblings are added to the definition of “family member” for paid sick leave. The new law will allow for employees to get up to 67% of their normal salary for up to 12 weeks to care for a brother or sister. The paid leave will include biological, adopted, half siblings and or stepsiblings.

New York airports will now need to provide nursing mothers with a place to breastfeed. The location must be behind security and be out of public view. The area will need to have a chair and an electrical outlet.

College athletes in the state will be able to receive compensation for their name, image or likeness. This way New York’s athletes can make money from endorsements without losing scholarships. The law will require those colleges participating in the NCAA to offer services like degree completion, career development, financial and mental support. It will also provide discrimination, harassment and leadership training.

Siena college Vice President/Director of Athletics John D’Argenio says the college supports this move for students and he adds the following,

“They have had this opportunity since the NCAA passed its interim legislation in July 2021. New York state’s legislation brings some clarity on how college athletes and schools in the state can proceed.”

And finally, the New York Textile Act will help to speed the growth of the animal and plant fiber growing, processing, and textile manufacturing industry. It will do so by expanding farm recognition awards, provide training for small businesses and will provide an expansion to the excelsior program to also include these jobs.

The remaining five laws will go into effect throughout the year.