SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Breeze Airways has a fresh take on spring break, offering Central New Yorkers the chance to fly for cheap to their spring break destinations.

Breeze Airways’ “Fresh Take: Spring Break” promotion offers travelers till Sunday, March 5 to buy their spring break airfare between April 4 and May 23 for prices as low as $49.

The promotion includes three select routes from Syracuse to Charleston, Las Vegas and Tampa.

“Spring Break is for everyone these days, and it doesn’t have to be a particular week,” said David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ Founder & CEO. “What better time to make the most of warmer weather fun than by creating custom fresh takes on Spring Break this April and May.”

Central New Yorkers can fly from Syracuse to:

Charleston, SC starting from $49

Las Vegas, NV starting from $110

Tampa, FL starting from $59

Guests on Breeze may choose from three price bundles including ‘Nice’, ‘Nicer’ and ‘Nicest,’ as well as an ala carte option where they can choose a ‘Nice’ or ‘Nicer’ bundle and add a First Class seat. Breeze has also ordered 80 brand-new Airbus A220-300 aircraft, with options for 40 more.

Breeze doesn’t charge, change or have cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure and offers other benefits such as free family seating and a la carte pricing.

Breeze also offers up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features delivered via their app.

Flights are now on sale on their website and via the Breeze app.