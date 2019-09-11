Brewed specifically for Syracuse, Labatt introduces Labatt Blue and Orange.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Labatt Blue is releasing a limited edition beer just for Syracuse called Labatt Blue & Orange.

The beer was developed in the Labatt Brew House in Buffalo and packaged exclusively for upstate New York.

The special brew is a blend of regular Labatt Blue and natural blood orange flavor.

The new packaging includes a new, bright blue glass bottle with a special edition blue and orange wrap.

It’s available for a limited time only – September to November.