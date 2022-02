In a world where just a small number of massive companies dominate the beer market, sipping on a brew created close to home can be all the more satisfying.

The last decade has seen an explosion of breweries that operate on a smaller scale and offer a wider, and sometimes more experimental, selection of beer. While craft beer often has a higher price tag than your average domestic beer, consumers are clearly willing to pay more: In 2020, craft beer accounted for almost a quarter of the U.S. retail beer market.

Stacker compiled a list of the breweries with the most top 100 ranked beers in New York using data from BeerAdvocate. Any ties were broken by the highest-ranking beer. Continue reading to find out which New York breweries have the tastiest offerings.

#17. Peekskill Brewery

– Top 100 beers in New York: 1

– Highest ranked beer:

— #99. Higher Standard (IPA – Imperial)

#16. Industrial Arts Brewing Company

– Top 100 beers in New York: 1

– Highest ranked beer:

— #98. Wrench (IPA – New England)

#15. Suarez Family Brewery

– Top 100 beers in New York: 1

– Highest ranked beer:

— #78. Merkel – Montmorency (Farmhouse Ale – Saison)

#14. Southern Tier Brewing Company

– Top 100 beers in New York: 1

– Highest ranked beer:

— #75. Nitro S’mores (Stout – Sweet / Milk)

#13. Root + Branch Brewing

– Top 100 beers in New York: 1

– Highest ranked beer:

— #48. Do We Live In A Society Of Spectacle? (IPA – New England)

#12. Captain Lawrence Brewing Co.

– Top 100 beers in New York: 1

– Highest ranked beer:

— #47. Flaming Fury (Wild Ale)

#11. Mortalis Brewing Co.

– Top 100 beers in New York: 2

– Highest ranked beers:

— #76. As Above So Below (Stout – American Imperial)

— #85. Icarus – Golden Grahams (Stout – American Imperial)

#10. Finback Brewery

– Top 100 beers in New York: 2

– Highest ranked beers:

— #36. Between The Dead (Stout – American Imperial)

— #81. Double Something Mosaic (IPA – Imperial)

#9. Prison City Pub & Brewery

– Top 100 beers in New York: 2

– Highest ranked beers:

— #35. Riot In Vermont (IPA – New England)

— #69. Mass Riot (IPA – American)

#8. LIC Beer Project

– Top 100 beers in New York: 2

– Highest ranked beers:

— #12. Pile Of Crowns (IPA – New England)

— #88. Hollows (IPA – New England)

#7. SingleCut Beersmiths

– Top 100 beers in New York: 4

– Highest ranked beers:

— #20. Softly Spoken Magic Spells (IPA – New England)

— #41. Double Dry Hopped Bon Bon 2X TNT IIPA (IPA – New England)

— #83. Full-Stack IIPA (IPA – New England)

#6. Grimm Artisanal Ales

– Top 100 beers in New York: 6

– Highest ranked beers:

— #21. Afterimage (IPA – New England)

— #23. Tesseract – Double Dry-Hopped (IPA – Imperial)

— #24. Magnetic Compass (IPA – New England)

#5. Hudson Valley Brewery

– Top 100 beers in New York: 7

– Highest ranked beers:

— #33. Mirrorshield (IPA – New England)

— #34. An Outstanding Contribution To The Historical Process (Sour – Fruited Kettle Sour)

— #50. Amorphia (Sour – Fruited Kettle Sour)

#4. Equilibrium Brewery

– Top 100 beers in New York: 7

– Highest ranked beers:

— #29. Dream Wave Fluctuation (IPA – Imperial)

— #40. Fluctuation (IPA – New England)

— #54. Sexual Fluctuation (IPA – New England)

#3. Evil Twin Brewing

– Top 100 beers in New York: 8

– Highest ranked beers:

— #4. Imperial Biscotti Break – Bourbon Barrel-Aged (Stout – American Imperial)

— #45. Michigan Maple Jesus (Stout – American Imperial)

— #57. Imperial Biscotti Break (Stout – American Imperial)

#2. Sand City Brewing Co. – North

– Top 100 beers in New York: 12

– Highest ranked beers:

— #10. ONE (IPA – Imperial)

— #13. Even Mo Mofo (IPA – New England)

— #15. Power Of ONE (IPA – New England)

#1. Other Half Brewing Company

– Top 100 beers in New York: 42

– Highest ranked beers:

— #1. Double Dry Hopped Double Mosaic Dream (IPA – New England)

— #2. Double Dry Hopped Mylar Bags (IPA – New England)

— #3. Double Dry Hopped Double Mosaic Daydream (IPA – New England)

