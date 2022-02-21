THURMAN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Weekend flooding left a lasting footprint on the North Country area over the weekend. As of Monday, a county route was still closed passing from Warrensburg into Thurman, as state employees worked on abating things.

A section of Route 418 was still closed as of Monday, between Hickory Hill in Warrensburg and River Road in Thurman. Stephen Allocco from the New York State Department of Transportation said that crews were doing what they could until the water recedes.

“This section of Route 418 remains closed as crews continue their remediation work,” Allocco said in an email on Monday. “Water is receding and crews are currently scraping off the built-up ice on both ends of the closure.”

The section of road includes a bridge that crosses over the Hudson River. It was closed on Sunday, along with a section of River Road in Thurman, which has since been reopened.

Warren County Public Relations Officer Don Lehman said that Sunday wasn’t the first time that this stretch of the Hudson has caused some issue. In recent years, the town of Thurman relocated a stretch of River Road away from the river in order to lessen the impact of flooding and high water levels.

The flooding was caused by ice jams brought on by warmer weather last week. Temperatures are again above freezing on Monday, and were forecast to continue into at least mid-week. In an interview with NEWS10 on Sunday, Lehman pointed out that ice jams can change water flow quickly, and said that motorists should avoid roads adjacent to potential flood zones during periods when ice is melting.

“It’s also a concern for emergency services: ambulances, fire trucks have to get over that way and it’s quite a bit of a longer route for them,” Lehman said on Sunday. “Hopefully, we can rectify this as soon as we can to lessen that risk.”

The Department of Transportation did not give an estimate of when work at the bridge was expected to finish. Alternate routes between Warrensburg and Thurman include traveling south through Lake Luzerne, or north through Chestertown.