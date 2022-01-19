CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Snow showers are possible on Wednesday in the Mohawk Valley and North Country. Later in the day, those in valleys will see snow change to rain as temperatures rise well into the 30s. Heading into Wednesday night, any rain changes back to snow and flurries continue through the night. A dusting to an inch of snow is possible in the Valley by daybreak Thursday with 1-3″ possible further north.

A cold, Canadian air mass then slides in on Thursday, leaving high temperatures in the teens at best. Temperatures fall below zero area-wide Thursday night and again Friday night after another frigid day.

Next week the cold pattern continues with highs mainly in the teens. We typically see our coldest days of the year in late January but the forecast is for colder-than-normal temperatures. Brrr!

This forecast is subject to change, please check back for updates! For more, please like Chief Meteorologist Colleen Hurley on Facebook and Twitter.