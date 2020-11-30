Brightly burning meteor seen across wide areas of Japan

TOKYO (AP) — A brightly burning meteor was seen plunging from the sky in wide areas of Japan, capturing attention on television and social media.
The meteor glowed strongly as it rapidly descended through the Earth’s atmosphere.
Many people in western Japan reported on social media seeing the rare sight.
One person on Twitter said, “This was scary.”
The Asahi newspaper says a camera at Nagoya port showed the meteor shining as brightly as a full moon as it neared the Earth.
LATEST STORIES:
- Cuomo: Beware the “COVID Grinch” this holiday season
- List: Cyber Monday 2020 gift card freebies
- St. Lawrence Health System Chief Medical Officer recognized as Rural Health Practitioner of the Year
- More rain on the way for the North Country Tuesday
- Mexican president draws protesters, desperate pleas for help during visit to Tijuana