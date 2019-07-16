Broadband internet coming to thousands of locations across upstate, including Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Millions of dollars in funding is coming to help expand broadband internet to thousands of homes and businesses in Upstate New York.
Nearly $40 million will help bring high-speed internet to more than 15,000 locations. This comes through the Federal Communications Commission’s Connect American Fund. This funding was secured by Senator Chuck Schumer.
Below is a breakdown of locations:
|Upstate County
|Number of Locations
|Cayuga
|1536
|Clinton
|523
|Columbia
|260
|Cortland
|296
|Delaware
|386
|Essex
|410
|Franklin
|499
|Fulton
|438
|Greene
|537
|Herkimer
|971
|Jefferson
|693
|Lewis
|57
|Madison
|7
|Montgomery
|222
|Oneida
|689
|Onondaga
|11
|Oswego
|372
|Otsego
|1106
|Rensselaer
|193
|Schenectady
|173
|Schoharie
|667
|St. Lawrence
|1713
|Sullivan
|24
|Tompkins
|16
|Ulster
|126
|Washington
|3517
|Total
|15,442