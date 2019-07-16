Broadband internet coming to thousands of locations across upstate, including Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Millions of dollars in funding is coming to help expand broadband internet to thousands of homes and businesses in Upstate New York.

Nearly $40 million will help bring high-speed internet to more than 15,000 locations. This comes through the Federal Communications Commission’s Connect American Fund. This funding was secured by Senator Chuck Schumer.

Below is a breakdown of locations:

Upstate CountyNumber of Locations
Cayuga1536
Clinton523
Columbia260
Cortland296
Delaware386
Essex410
Franklin499
Fulton438
Greene537
Herkimer971
Jefferson693
Lewis57
Madison7
Montgomery222
Oneida689
Onondaga11
Oswego372
Otsego1106
Rensselaer193
Schenectady173
Schoharie667
St. Lawrence1713
Sullivan24
Tompkins16
Ulster126
Washington3517
Total15,442

