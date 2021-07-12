Bronson critical of I-90 rest stop plans due to Chick-fil-A’s anti-LGTBQ+ donations

NEW YORK (WROC) — New York State Assembly member Harry Bronson requested the New York State Thruway Authority to re-consider the inclusion of Chick-fil-A in its $450 million service-station modernization project via a letter Friday.
Construction of the redevelopment project to renovate all 27 service stations along the New York State Thruway will begin July 29. The project’s focus is a new food concept, offering customers products and meals from nationally recognized restaurants — such as Popeyes, Panera and Chick-fil-A.
In their letter to the New York Thruway Authority, several assembly members including Harry Bronson questioned the decision to add Chick-fil-A in the project’s plans by quoting the company’s history with opposing the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals and families.
“This move by the Thruway Authority, strikes us, as sending a message to LGBTQ+ communities that it doesn’t share the same commitment to their civil rights as New York State,” Bronson stated in the letter. “We are requesting that you re-examine the list of approved concessions for these rest spots considering Chick-fil-A’s action against the LGBTQ+ community.”
The first phase of renovations will include 10 service areas to close on July 29th for construction, which some believe may cause extended delays and create issues for long-distance thruway traveling.
As of Saturday, July 10, the New York State Thruway Authority Director has yet to respond to Bronson’s request.