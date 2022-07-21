A yellow bus overturned off an exit ramp of the Hutchinson River Parkway on July 21, 2022. (Credit: PIX11)

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A yellow school bus carrying drivers for city-run summer programs overturned on an exit ramp off the Hutchinson River Parkway early Thursday, leaving 36 adults injured, officials said.

The bus flipped onto its side shortly before 6 a.m. while turning on northbound exit ramp 1A onto Bruckner Boulevard, authorities said.

Thirty-six adults were being treated for injuries, according to the NYPD and FDNY. Thirty-three of those people had what the FDNY described as minor injuries, while three were said to be in serious but stable condition. No children were aboard the bus.

From AIR11, PIX11 News’ Tom Kaminski observed multiple people being transported via ambulance from the scene.

The passengers were bus drivers headed to work for the city’s summer programming, Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement, noting that the crash could have a ripple effect on service for the programs.

“Families should expect that some bus routes this morning and afternoon will be delayed, and schools will be reaching out to families whose routes are impacted,” said Adams in part. “Families experiencing delays should contact the transportation coordinator at their Summer Rising site or contact the DOE’s Office of Pupil Transportation call center at 718-392-8855.”