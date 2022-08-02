BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A McDonald’s worker was shot in the neck and critically wounded Monday evening in Bedford-Stuyvesant, allegedly by the son of a customer who had argued with the victim over her order, police said.

The violent chain of events began when the 23-year-old worker and the customer got into a verbal dispute related to her order at the McDonald’s on Fulton Street near Throop Avenue around 7 p.m., according to authorities.

At some point during the disagreement, the woman’s 20-year-old son got involved and the argument shifted outside the fast food joint, officials said.

That’s when the customer’s son allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the McDonald’s worker in the neck, police said.

First responders rushed the victim to an area hospital, where he was listed in what authorities described as critical condition.

The alleged gunman was taken into custody at the scene, officials said. His name, as well as any charges against him, were not immediately announced.