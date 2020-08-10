Brooklyn woman dies in Ulster County rock climbing accident

GARDINER, N.Y. (AP) — A 25-year-old Brooklyn woman fell to her death while rock climbing over the weekend, New York State Police said.
Lauren Sobel was climbing in the area of the Trapps Trailhead at the Mohonk Mountain Preserve in Gardiner, about 60 miles north of New York City, at about 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Police said Sobel was the lead climber in a group of three and was setting protection gear in the rocks about 70 feet up the rock face when she lost her grip and fell approximately 50 feet.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
