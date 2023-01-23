BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Brooks & Dunn have added 17 more shows to their Reboot 2023 Tour, and Buffalo’s on the list.

The country stars, whom the KeyBank Center referred to as “the best-selling duo of all time,” will be at the home of the Sabres on May 13. They’ll be joined by Scotty McCreery.

“Having been a huge fan of their music all my life, going out on the road with Kix and Ronnie is a dream come true for me,” said McCreery. “I can’t wait for this tour to begin!”

The group will be in Pittsburgh the night before Buffalo. Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Once they’re available, they can be purchased at either of the following sites:

The tour extension starts May 4 and goes through June 17.