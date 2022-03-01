TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Police Department officers and detectives have made an arrest after the February 9 killing of Jaylin Gourrier-Lewis. Police said on that date, the 16-year-old was found in the area of 5th Avenue between 105th Street and 106th Street with serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his wounds.

Jatae Gourrier-Lewis, 21, of Troy was arrested Sunday night in Troy for the shooting. Jatae is the victim’s brother. No further details on motive or circumstances will be released at this time as the legal process continues.

The arrest took place following a domestic disturbance around 7:00 p.m. Sunday. Investigations into that disturbance will determine whether or not more charges can be pressed on the suspect. When Troy Police arrived on the scene for that call, Jatae Gourrier-Lewis allegedly fled on foot. Police said they caught him not long after in a high-pressure arrest that was commended by Troy Assistant Chief of Police Steven Barker.

Jatae has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Both are felony charges. He will be prosecuted by the Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office.

“Our thoughts remain with the victim’s family and community members who held him close,” said Barker. “Any untimely loss of life is extremely difficult, the circumstances surrounding this incident are understandably even more troubling given the relationships involved.”