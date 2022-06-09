BAYONNE, N.J. (PIX11) — Two teenage brothers drowned at a school pool in Bayonne on Wednesday night, police said Thursday.

The brothers, ages 16 and 19, were swimming at the Lincoln Community School Pool when they became distressed in the deep end around 8:30 p.m., witnesses and the three lifeguards on duty told police. One of the lifeguards spotted the two teens who appeared to be unable to resurface and entered the pool along with two other lifeguards. They were able to pull the brothers from the pool and started life-saving measures while someone called 911, according to investigators.

Officers came to the scene and assisted the lifeguards with life-saving measures. Firefighters and EMTs also followed suit. The brothers were taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The pool is home to the Bayonne High School swim team. However, there was an open swim Wednesday night, which took place until 9 p.m.

One of the brothers was a recent graduate and the other was a junior, according to the superintendent of schools, who sent out a letter to parents. Police said that a younger sibling was also present at the pool.

Crisis counselors were expected to be at city schools Thursday to help students to process their grief.

Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis mourned the deaths of the brothers.

“The City of Bayonne is in mourning as we learn of the passing of two teenage brothers,” Davis wrote on a Facebook post. “I ask that we all respect the privacy of the family, as they deal with this unspeakable tragedy. We all pray for comfort for our neighbors.”

The pool was closed until further notice. An investigation remained ongoing, and they haven’t released the names of the victims.