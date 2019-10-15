Brothers indicted after meth lab fire kills grandmother

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Two brothers have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a May meth lab fire that killed their 82-year-old grandmother in Riverside.

Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker confirms that Jarrett and Justin Gause have been indicted for second-degree murder for the death of their grandmother Gladys Ann Willow on May 14.

Both brothers are also facing multiple reckless endangerment charges for every firefighter who responded, as well as tampering with evidence.

Justin Gause was first arrested May with manslaughter, reckless endangerment and unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine in connection to the fire.