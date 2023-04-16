FILE – Bruce Springsteen performs at Stand Up For Heroes in New York on Nov. 1, 2016. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

(The Hill) – Rock and roll legend Bruce Springsteen is getting his own holiday in his native state of New Jersey.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) made the announcement on Saturday, saying in a social media post that September 23, the birthday of the legendary artist, will be known as “Bruce Springsteen Day.”

“Bruce Springsteen is one of the most iconic and influential musicians – and New Jerseyans – of all time, period,” Murphy wrote in a tweet.

“And so, I am both honored and proud to announce @springsteen‘s birthday, Sept. 23, will officially be known as Bruce Springsteen Day in the Garden State.”

The news comes as the “Born in the U.S.A.” singer received the National Medal of Arts recognition from President Biden last month, being one of the 23 individuals being recognized with the National Medal of Arts and the National Humanities Medal.

Other honorees of the National Medal of Arts recipients included actors Mindy Kaling and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, entertainer Gladys Knight and fashion designer Vera Wang. The honorees were actually named the award recipients in 2021 but the event was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previous recipients of the National Medal of Arts have included actors Morgan Freeman, Sally Field, and Meryl Streep, author Stephen King, and filmmaker George Lucas.