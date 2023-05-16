BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Brunswick Summer Concert Series is returning for 2023. The concerts take place at the Brunswick Family Community Center at 18 Keyes Lane from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Vendors will be set up before the event so attendees can get something to eat and drink before the concert starts. The series runs every Tuesday from June 27 to September 5, with the exception of July 4.

Lineup