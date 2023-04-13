BRIDGEPORT N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Open burning is not only banned statewide right now, but it could spell trouble for first responders.

“As dry as it is out here all it take is a cigarette to catch the weeds on fire,” Bridgeport Volunteer Fire Department Deputy Chief Robert Olmsted said.

All it takes is one spark, and with a lack of volunteers and limited resources preventable brush fire calls take firefighters away from other life-saving emergencies.

“We only have a handful of EMS so if they’re out at fire we can’t get them to go out on an EMS call,” Olmsted said. “Now we have to call for somebody else or wait for the ambulance to get there.”

Mutual aid is even more vital as volunteer fire departments struggle to recruit new members.

“You just don’t have the people that want to do it anymore,” Olmsted said. “It’s tough it could take 10-15 minutes sometimes to get a crew together.”

The NYS Burn Ban is in effect until May 14.