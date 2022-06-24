SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While they weren’t picked in the draft on Thursday night, Buddy Boeheim and Cole Swider are still getting a shot in the NBA.

The former Orangemen each signed a two-way deal with the NBA. Boeheim signed with the Detroit Pistons and Swider signed with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The two-way contract means that their salary depends on if they play in the NBA or stay down in the G League.

NewsChannel 9 Sports Director Steve Infanti said that the moves make sense for both of them. Boeheim joined a franchise that was led by a couple of familiar faces, like Troy Weaver and Rob Murphy and Swider worked out for the Lakers multiple times, Steve tweeted.

Both players will participate in the 10-day NBA Summer League, beginning on July 7.