Buffalo Bert predicts six more weeks of winter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Buffalo’s favorite groundhog has spoken and has predicted there will be six more weeks of winter.

The event this year was certainly unlike any other, the president of the Buffalo Groundhog Day Society tells News 4, they had to adapt to meet the COVID-19 pandemic guidelines.

“Usually we have a giant tent party for Groundhog Day and we celebrate the holiday and donate money to animals in Western New York, but of course because of the pandemic we can’t do that,” said Adam Hernandez, President and Co-Founder of the Buffalo Groundhog Day Society.

Partnering with Flying Bison Brewery, Buffalo Bert is making a difference one beer at a time. With proceeds from the event going to Hawk Creek Wild Life Center.

“Buffalo Bert actually lives there, so he gets to help raise money and then give it all back to his friends at Hawk Creek,” explained Hernandez.

While other groundhog have been wrong in the past, Hernandez says Bert is a guy you can trust.

“Buffalo Bert is 100% accurate, so if you want to know the weather, this is the guy for you,” said Hernandez. “Last year he predicted 6 more weeks of winter. He was right. Punxsutawney Phil predicted an early spring. I mean it was snowing in May, so Punxsutawney Phil couldn’t be more wrong,” Hernandez added.

Click here to find out how to donate to Hawk Creek Wildlife Center.