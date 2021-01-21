Buffalo Bills General Manager named Sporting News Executive of the Year

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane walks on the field before an NFL divisional round football game against the Baltimore Ravens Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane has been named the Sporting News Executive of the Year, the team announced on Thursday.

Beane’s Bills will play in the AFC Championship on Sunday, the first Buffalo team to make it to the conference championship since 1994.

In his fourth year as GM of the Bills, the team increased their points per game by a league best 11.7 points, and tied a franchise-best 13 regular season wins in 2020.

Beane’s decision to trade for Stefon Diggs in the offseason helped the Bills become the second-ranked offense in the NFL, behind only the Kansas City Chiefs. Diggs put up career-high numbers in his first season as a Bill, becoming the first wide receiver in franchise history to lead the NFL in receiving yards and receptions.

Six Bills earned All-Pro and Pro-Bowl honors this season, including Beane’s first draft pick as the Bills’ GM, Josh Allen.