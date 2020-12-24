Buffalo Bills perform “12 Days of Christmas”

(WIVB) – The Buffalo Bills have given Bills Mafia an early Christmas present this year by clinching the team’s first AFC East Championship title since 1995.
Now, the team- along with head coach Sean McDermott- is spreading a little extra holiday cheer with a rendition of “The 12 Days of Christmas”.
Bills GM Brandon Beane introduces the carol (doing his best Cousin Eddie impersonation).
“In the front office we like to draft and sign players who love the game, love to compete and are super talented- one thing we forgot to look for is guys who know how to sing,” Beane joked.
You can watch the full video here.
