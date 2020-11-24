Buffalo Bills TE Tommy Sweeney out for rest of season with heart inflammation issue linked to COVID-19

(WIVB) – Buffalo Bills tight end Tommy Sweeney is out for the rest of the season after a cardiologist discovered he has myocarditis- a condition linked to COVID-19.

The Bills made the announcement in a tweet on Monday.

TE Tommy Sweeney will be out for remainder of season after a cardiologist discovered he has myocarditis, a condition connected to COVID-19. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/GRokB9lmk6 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 23, 2020