Buffalo Bills TE Tommy Sweeney out for rest of season with heart inflammation issue linked to COVID-19

(WIVB) – Buffalo Bills tight end Tommy Sweeney is out for the rest of the season after a cardiologist discovered he has myocarditis- a condition linked to COVID-19.
The Bills made the announcement in a tweet on Monday.
