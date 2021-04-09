Buffalo Bisons to play in New Jersey as Sahlen Field gets upgraded for Major League games

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With the Toronto Blue Jays expected to return to Buffalo later this season, News 4 has confirmed the Buffalo Bisons will temporarily play games in Trenton, New Jersey.

The Blue Jays are currently playing “home” games at their Spring Training facility in Dunedin, Florida as the Canadian government continues to restrict international travel. The Jays have announced plans to play in Dunedin through May, but could return to Buffalo after that.

The Bisons confirmed the news on Friday while detailing the stadium upgrades in the works in advance of hosting Major League games. Those include:

Moving the bullpens off the field. They will now be behind the outfield walls.

Building new batting cages beyond right field.

Constructing a new weight room and renovating clubhouse facilities.

Installing LED light bulb replacements and adding two additional temporary lighting poles.

The Bisons are scheduled to open the season on May 4. The length of their stay in New Jersey at the former home of the Trenton Thunder is uncertain. As the Blue Jays’ Triple-A affiliate, their fortunes will be largely tied to those of their parent club. If the Blue Jays are able to return to Toronto sooner than expected, the Bisons could be home sooner rather than later.

The Jays played 26 home games in Buffalo last season, going 17-9 at Sahlen Field.

No fans were allowed to attend MLB games last season, but that is expected to change this year once the Jays’ plans are finalized. Large venues in New York can currently welcome up to 20% of their total capacity, meaning about 3,300 fans could watch the Blue Jays in Buffalo. Sahlen Field’s capacity is listed at 16,600.

Bisons season ticket holders will receive word from the team within the next week about their options.