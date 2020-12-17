Buffalo conservation group responds to Trump admin not listing monarch butterfly as an endangered species

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Pollinator Conservation Association based in Buffalo say they’re not happy with the United States Fish and Wildlife Service under the Trump administration, who decided to decline endangered species protection for the monarch butterfly.

Monarch Butterfly

The association says this blow comes after a multi-year initiative to gain protection for the species, working in association with other conservation organizations.

Pollinator Conservation cites a Center for Biological Diversity study that shows 85% of the eastern population and 99% of the western population of Monarchs are gone.

“It is deeply disturbing that USFWS has declined to list this species, especially in the final days of the Trump Administration because we know that they oppose environmental regulations. We elected a new president in part because of concerns about environmental safety.” Jay Burney, Special Projects Director, Pollinator Conservation Association

The group says they’ve been working hard to preserve the species here in Western New York. However, they continue to see the decline of the monarch in our area.

“Monarch butterflies are the tip of the iceberg when it comes to a decline in biodiversity, and the many species including pollinators that are in serious trouble. Biodiversity is what makes earth a living biological planet that supports all life on earth including human life. And of course, pollinators are responsible for the healthy production of food for humans.” Jay Burney, Special Projects Director, Pollinator Conservation Association

The Pollinator Conservation Association provided this video about protecting the species:

The Pollinator Conservation Association/ Emergent

Productions, December 2020.