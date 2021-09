WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Alliance for Better Communities is hosting the Overdose Awareness and Remembrance Day on September 15 in Watertown. The event will take place at the Watertown City Hall at 245 Washington Street under the canopy from noon until 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

The purpose of the day is to remember and honor the lives of those who have passed, as well as celebrate those who have struggled and are recovering from addiction. There will be an official signing of the Overdose Awareness Banner at the event and attendees will also have the opportunity to place a footprint bearing the name of a deceased loved one.